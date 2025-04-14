NBA Conference Cancellation: Rivers State Demands N300 Million Refund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State government has frowned at the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to cancel the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt in Rivers to Enugu.



The association made this decision because of the “constitutional violations” in Rivers after the emergency rule in the South-South state.

“Currently, Rivers State is being governed by a retired military officer, appointed as a Sole Administrator, who operates with a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation,” the NBA had said.

The Rivers State government under the leadership of the sole administrator, reacting to this development, tasked the NBA to refund the N300 million allegedly paid for the hosting rights saying that if the NBA is truly hinged on principles, it should indicate it by returning the money.

The state government, in a statement on Monday, stated that the NBA’s position “overlooks the constitutional basis for the current administration in Rivers state”.

The statement which was signed by Hector Igbikiowubo, senior special assistant on media to the Rivers state government, stated that the declaration of the emergency rule in the state was a “necessary response to a breakdown of public order and democratic processes”.

“Contrary to the NBA’s assertions, the sole administrator has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to restoring democratic institutions as soon as practicable,” the statement reads.

“Upholding the constitutional rights of all residents, including freedom of movement, speech, and association. Respecting judicial pronouncements, including those of the Supreme Court, which have guided the administration’s actions.

“The NBA, as a body of legal minds, should know better than to reduce a complex constitutional matter to political sensationalism.

“While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association — despite its ‘principled position’— didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.

“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”