Police Arrest Portable Over Alleged Defamation Of Fuji Star Osupa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Kwara Police Command have arrested controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as “Portable”.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Kwara Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said that Portable’s arrest followed a petition received from one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa”.

“The petition borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words,” the statement read partly.

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.”

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigation.

“Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties. He is currently in custody, and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay.”

The “Zaazoo” crooner had used a line Osupa is known for, a move that led to the Fuji star’s team filing a complaint.

Portable had earlier called out Osupa, using unflattering names, triggering a social media backlash. He, however, later apologised to the Fuji singer over the outburst, blaming his temper for the development.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

KWARA STATE POLICE COMMAND.

PRESS STATEMENT.

13th April, 2025

ARREST OF HABEEB OKIKIOLA BADMUS (AKA PORTABLE) OVER AN ALLEGED CRIMINAL DEFAMATION AND OTHER RELATED OFFENCES.

The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that following a petition received from one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa,” against Mr. Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, also known in the entertainment industry as “Portable”. Police detectives of Kwara Command have taken lawful steps in line with due process to investigate the allegations.

The petition borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.

In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigations.

Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties. He is currently in custody and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay.

The Kwara State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in a fair and transparent manner. We urge members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates on the case will be communicated as events unfold.

Signed

SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi anipr

Police Public Relations Officer,

For:- The Commissioner of Police,

Kwara State Command.