Prostate Cancer Surgery Extended Chukwu’s Life

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, the Nigerian billionaire, has stated that Christian Chukwu got a “new lease of life” after he had prostate cancer surgery in 2019.

Otedola, in a tweet on Sunday, wrote a tribute to Chukwu, who passed on April 12 at the age of 74.

It is worth recalling that Chukwu who is also called Chairman as the captain when the Super Eagles won their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980 on home soil.

He suffered prostate cancer in 2019 and this affected his legs.

The family opened a GoFundMe appeal to beg for funds for his medical treatment but Otedola eventually warden in and paid $50,000 for the treatment of the late Super Eagles gaffer at Wellington Hospital in London.

The billionaire businessman stated that Chukwu’s death was a “rude shock” to him.

According to him, the former Eagles captain’s achievements “remain legendary and fully etched in the annals of our national history”.

“Back in 2019, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer that affected his legs, I stepped in with the necessary support so as to enable him receive comprehensive care and medical treatment in the United Kingdom,” the tweet reads.

“Thankfully, that intervention and opportunity saw him through a very challenging time and gave him a new lease of life. My condolences go out to his entire family and to his fans all over the world. May you all find comfort during this difficult time.”