Enugu Sports Club Chairman Urges FIFA, Others To Immortalize Late Christian Chukwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Executive Chairman of Enugu Sports Club, Barr. Ifeanyi Nweke, has described the late former Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu as a legend whose exploits in the game were legendary and transcended the African continent, urging the world football governing body, FIFA and other bodies to immortalize him.

In his tribute to the soccer icon, whose death was announced on Saturday in Enugu, Nweke said Chukwu did not only “dominated the football landscape of the country” as a player but also inspired and discovered an untold number of talents during his days as coach of the national team and some club sides.

Nweke said: “News of the demise of our brother, national soccer legend and former Captain of the national team ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu MFR, came to us at the Enugu Sports Club, as a resounding shock.

“We consider this a tragedy of both National and international dimensions given that his fame and reputation transcend the continent and beyond.

“His contributions to sports development, especially football- in Nigeria and Africa, are indeed immeasurable.

“Though he may have received many laurels and honours for his accomplishments in his lifetime, we would still call on both the Federal and Enugu State governments as well as the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF), the Confederation of African Football CAF) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), to take further steps to immortalise him”.