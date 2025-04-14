Man Murders 68-Year-Old Mother In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Suspect, Nnamdi Anyaji has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for murdering his mother and attempting to commit suicide.

According to available reports, 49-year-old Anyaji, an indigene of Amudo Village in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, after he had killed his mother, Dorathy Anyaji, who is 68-years-old, tried killing himself before neighbours stopped and apprehended him.

Reports had it that the suspect killed his mother in the course of an altercation concerning the sharing of money realised from a cassava business.

The Anambra State Police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, who has since confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a press statement on Sunday, stated that police operatives also recovered one axe at the scene of the incident.

Ikenga said: “Police operatives attached to the Ekwulobia Divisional Police Station on April 11, 2025 by 1.40pm, arrested one Nnamdi Anyaji ‘M’ aged 49 years of Amudo Village, Ekwulobia who attempted to take his own life after killing his mother Mrs Dorathy Anyaji of the same address aged 68 years.

“The operatives also recovered one Axe at the scene. Preliminary information revealed that the squabble started when the suspect accused the deceased of being dishonest about the money realised from a cassava business.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and under close monitoring so as not to commit suicide and would be charged to court after the investigation.”