France Trip: Ohaneze Distances Self From Statement Asking Tinubu To Transmit Power To Vice President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndi igbo world wide, has distanced it self from a recent press statement credited to one Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who claimed to be it’s Secretary General, and that the Igbo umbrella body is angry with president Ahmed Bola Tinubu over his trips to France, asking him to transit power to the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettina.

The organization, therefore, described Isiguzoro as Mischiefmaker and meddlesome interloper, stressing that the Igbo body knows nothing about the statement, calling on members of the Public to discontance it

Ohaneze Spokesman, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Enugu, said “the attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to the news making the rounds to the effect that “Ohanaeze is angry over Tinubu’s Private Trip to Paris”; in some of the dailies.

He noted that part of the Impostors statement read thus: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities by formally transmitting power to the Vice president, Kashim Shettima”, etc etc.

“The above reckless, harebrained and unguarded statements are credited to one Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

According Ogbonnia, “the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR; (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) was tempted to ignore the said press release by a mischief maker, meddlesome interloper, social climber and media navigator but since our silence may be misconstrued as giving validity to such a whimsical figment of a transactional imagination, this rebuttal becomes very imperative.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has for an umpteenth time disclaims the said Isiguzoro, reiterating that the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR.

“There is no gainsaying that some unreflective Igbo wary transgressors leech on the invaluable and hallowed name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for narrow, perverse, illicit and pecuniary interests.

“It is indeed very curious that some editors of Nigerian dailies have, true to type, been compromised to remain impervious to reason by turning a cheap lie into media hype; domesticating negative propensities; conveying flawed ethnic renditions; indulging cheap mendacious propaganda; clothing falsehood with elaborate wings and ultimately damaging the corporate image of their nuanced, unethical and unscrupulous publications.

“Otherwise, there is hardly any Nigerian journalist who doesn’t know that the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is Ambassador Okey Emuchay.

“Ndigbo all over the world are often incensed that an uncultured maladjusted young man would wake up and issue a press release in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo with neither clearance nor consultations with the Igbo leadership. This is a clear case of sabotage to the Igbo nation.

The Ohaneze national publicity Secretary added that “We have severally appealed to the social deviants that the Igbo, all over the world owe a profound emotional attachment to their apex socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and as such our sacred identity should not be desecrated upon by the whims, caprices, youthful tempestuousness and immediacies of the uninitiated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Iwuanyanwu has neither contemplated a press release on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu trip to Paris nor raising the issue of transmission of power to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.





