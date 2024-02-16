FRAUD: Eti-Osa LCDA Chairman, John Ogundare In N1.9 Billion Financial Scandal, Misappropriation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of the Eti-osa Local Council Development Area, (LCDA) John Campos Ogundare is currently enmeshed in misappropriation of the 2023 budgets of the council to the tune of N1.9 billion.

An oversight function conducted by the legislative council of the LCDA revealed that the chairman disregarded the 2023 appropriation act and allegedly engaged in extra budgetary spending estimated to be 1, 907,000,000 (One billion, nine hundred and seven million naira).

A report of the legislative council, sighted by African Examiner, not only indicted the chairman, it also accused him of failing to respond to the many questions about the N1.9 billion budget deficits and misapplication of the 2023 budgets.

“The budget deficit of N1.9 billion needs explanation as to when, where and how.

“Furthermore, It has been established that while executing his functions, the executive chairman had diverted funds from the 2 most critical sector and continue to strangulate good quality health service, and deprive our children of good quality education as welfare and dividend of democracy to the people of Eti-osa LCDA.

“The executive chairman has a history of demonstrated disregard for the legislative house and penchant for acting in total variance of the rule of law, due process and advice of the house.” the report partly states

The legislative council also accused Mr Ogundare of the following:

“Non payment of the running cost to various departments as contained in the 2023 budget;

“Neglect of 25% payments of past political office holders severance in defiance to the advice of the governor and state house of assembly;

“Executed projects and contracts with public funds without the approval of the legislative council;

“Non compliance with the budget of 2023 in the capital expenditure for the construction/rehabilitation of the the public schools, PHC among others;

“Deliberate attempt to incapacitate and stifle the operation of the legislative arm through non release of funds for rehabilitation and renovation of legislative chamber, running cost, office furniture allowance for all legislators, fueling/maintenance of official vehicles among others.

The legislator also indicted the treasurer and auditor of the council for conniving with the chairman to misappropriate the council funds and failure to furnish the house with necessary information as regard 2023 budget spending..

Also, the legislative house stated that some contractors handling projects in the council refused to honour their invitation accusing them of disrespect and insubordination to the legislative council.

Following the scathing indictment of the chairman, John Campos Ogundare, a concerned Eti-osa taxpayer group has sent a petition to the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state house of Assembly, and the EFCC.

In the petition dated 21 December 2023, the group accused political, traditional leaders and Godfather of shielding him even as the group urged the EFCC to probe the chairman.

African Examiner gathered that a monarch in Lagos, who is his godfather is shielding the embattled chairman from being investigated and possible prosecution.

Many attempts to speak to the chairman about the allegation were unsuccessful as he did not pick up our reporter’s calls.

(More stories plus pictures to come of the multi-million naira personal mansion that the chairman is currently building for himself in the Lekki/Ajah area of the state.)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



