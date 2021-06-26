Fresh Lockdown Looms In Zimbabwe Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwe faces another national lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, with selected towns and districts already on localized lockdown.



As at 24 June 2021, the country had a total of 44, 306 confirmed cases including 37 524 recoveries and 1 709 deaths.



On Thursday 24 June, there were 826 new cases and 17 deaths, a sharp rise from around 500 new cases earlier in the week.



The country is encouraging its citizens to vaccinate with a total of 725, 582 people having received their first jab against COVID-19 since roll out of the programme in February.



Six of the Thursday deaths were from Mashonaland West where the country is battling a third wave of the pandemic.



The second biggest city of Bulawayo was also on Thursday put on localized lockdown while the resort city of Victoria Falls also recorded an increase in cases as the country hosted two international conferences.





The country reintroduced some of the lockdown restrictions a fortnight ago in response to surge in cases and last week postponed opening of schools which had been set for Monday 28 June.



Schools will now be opened 14 days later than the planned date depending on the situation.



Speaking in Victoria Falls on Friday, Health Minister Costantino Chiwenga who is also Vice President called for vigilance.



“Let’s take heed to guidelines for containment of Covid-19 to curb further spread. What we are faced with is a serious threat to humanity and economy,” he said.



Businesses are mandated to open between 7AM and 6pm daily while night curfews have been reenacted.



Various industries have mixed feelings about the lockdown.



The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has called for a national lockdown while the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) has said this will cripple the travel and tourism sector, which is already struggling due to the pandemic.



TBCZ president Wengayi Nhau said a national lockdown is damaging to the travel and tourism industry.



“We are seeing the travel and tourism sector starting to recover from the effects of Covid-19 bringing hope to business and industry as well as job seekers. There are businesses in the sector that are closed such as restaurants and others are struggling,” he said.























