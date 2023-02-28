New Monetary Policy, Electoral Act, Responsible For Labour Party’s Huge Success, Says Enugu LP Guber Candidate Edoga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Labour Party ( (LP) governorship flag bearer in the 2023 polls Barrister Chijioke Edeoga, has said that the huge successes recorded by the party in the state and parts of Nigeria during last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly (NASS) election was as a result of the present monetary policy and signing of the new Electoral Act by president Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the decisions no doubt addressed the usual cancer worm called vote buying during elections in the country, a development that has done serious harm to Nigeria’s Democratic. experience since inception.

Edoga, who applauded president Muhammadu Buhari for the feat, equally lauded all key Stakeholders in the Electoral process in the state, including the media and security agencies for making sure that the Electorate voted Candidates of their choice.

He specifically thanked the Enugu Electorate for coming out and voting massively for the labour party, urging them to kindly replicate the same gesture Come March 11, 2023 for the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Speaking with Newsmen Monday in Enugu, the former member of the Federal House of Representatives, who was declared the Authentic Governorship Candidate of the LP in Enugu State by the Supreme Court, on (Monday, 27th, February 2023, said he was highly impressed with the overwhelming turnout of voters in the state last Saturday.

Reacting to the judgment which went

in his favour, the Guber Candidate, hailed the panel of judges of the nation’s apex Court that gave the verdict, especially for upholding the truth on the case which was filed against him by Chief Everest Nnaji, whom the Court said, has no locus standi to file the suit in the first instance, since he did not participate in the primary election that produced he (Edoga).

“I want to use this opportunity of this press conference to thank the Enugu electorate for the massive support they gave to the labour party during last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly NASS election. The result is beyond the imagination of everybody”.

“I want to also thank all interest groups, the media, church, security INEC and others for the roles they all played ” I want to thank president Buhari for signing the electoral act and new monetary policy which took care of vote buying.

On the death of the 2023 Labour Party Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, who was recently murdered alongside five other persons by yet to be identified Gunmen, the Governorship hopeful, once again, condemned the barbaric act in all it’s entirety.

He disclosed that plans are in top gear by the party to pick a replacement for the deceased, adding that the proposed new Candidate will emerge through a primary election that would be conducted ahead of the March 11 National Assembly election in the state.

” I want to inform you that a replacement for Oyibo is on the way. We are taking steps to that effect. We are consulting”

Edoga, also expressed optimism over winning the gubernatorial election, saying by the special Grace of God, he will be elected governor of Enugu state, come 11, March, 2023.