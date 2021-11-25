FRSC Cautions Drivers Against Speeding

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has warned motorists against excessive speeding wrongful overtaking to minimise crashes as the year ends.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the warning during the 2021 Ember Months Campaign inaugurated by Ifo command at Tipper garage, Ogun.

African Examiner reports that the 2021 Ember Months Campaign has its theme as: “Maintain Speed, avoid night travel and enjoy quality road experience’’.

Umar, represented by Dr Adelaja Ogungbemi, FRSC Deputy Corps Commander of Operation, noted that most of the crashes that claimed lives of people had been attributed to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“The motorists should reduce speed and shun wrongful overtaking because it will be easy for drivers to control vehicle with a low speed when accident happened than the one on a top speed,’’ he said.

The sector commander implored motorists to make consciously efforts by concentrating and focused while driving to avoid mishaps on the highways.

Umar advised motorists to maintain safe speed and desist from night traveling in order to stem road traffic crashes.

He stressed the need for them to regularly use their seat beat while on wheel to reduce fatality rate when crashes occurred.

Umar also cautioned motorists against the use of second hand tyres popularly known as “tokunbo’’ because it also contributed to the cause of crashes on the roads.

The Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Joseph Akinsanya, admonished road users, motorists, tricyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians to be cautious while using the road to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

Akinsanya warned motorists to avoid dangerous driving, use of alcohol and speeding in order to enjoy quality road experience.

“As a corps, we are committed to improving safety on Nigeria roads and we would continue to do our best to ensure flow of traffic and reducing rate of crashes to its barest minimum,’’ he said.

The unit commander warned market men and women to stop displaying/spreading their wares across the road on the market days and always to prevent oncoming vehicles ramming into them.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)