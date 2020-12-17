15 Serving NYSC Members Test Positive For COVID-19 In Enugu

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 15 members of the National youth Service Corps NYSC currently at the orientation camp at Awgu, local government area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, have tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi, has disclosed.

He also announced that at least 187 health workers had been infected with the deadly novel pandemic since its outbreak in Nigeria and the state.

Dr Obi, who made this known during a press briefing Wednesday in Enugu added that the state has so far, recorded a total of 9,591 cases since its outbreak this year.

According to the Commissioner, 7489 cases have been treated and discharged, saying there were presently 30 active cases, including the 15 corps members.

While warning residents of the state that the pandemic was yet to be over, he advised them to take advantage of the sample collection centres in 17 local government areas of the State.

He said that 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the State.

The Commissioner said though the pandemic had hit the state by surprise with the initial two confirmed cases, the state government had lived up to its responsibilities in the provision of test kits, protective materials and drugs were necessary.

“We have received support from some Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs); World Health Organization; Red Cross among others. We now have a testing centre at the UNTH, Enugu.

Dr. Obi, said “We have a private hospital that is also testing and we are in the process of reviewing how many more can be tested. There is a full-fledged general hospital at Igboano in Nsukka among others.”

The state governments he said had put in place machineries to monitor those who would be entering the state during this year’s festive period such as the Yuletide and New Year celebrations.

He, however, stressed that response teams have been activated in all the 17 local government councils of the state for the purpose.

“We are urging our people to be responsible and to take responsibility; this is not a time to be careless, protect yourself and protect others,” he advised.

Our correspondent reports that the health Commissioner addressed the press conference alongside his information Commissioner, counterpart, Mr. Chidi Aroh, who was represented by a senior information officer in the Ministry, Mr. Emeka Nebo.

Spread the love





















