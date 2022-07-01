Nigerians Blast Pastor Poju Oyemade For ‘Criticizing Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Ambition’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Poju Oyemade, a Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant has come under criticism by the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi after the clergyman shared a tweet suggesting that the presidential ambition of the Labour Party candidate is an exercise in futility.

Oyemade, who took to his Twitter account stated that the enthusiasm of youths shouldn’t be wasted on poorly planned projects.

According to him, Jesus said that “no man goes to battle without taking stock first or laying the foundation of a tower”.

Although, the clergyman did not mention the name of Peter Obi , however, supporters of the former Anambra governor took offence at his message and his tweets generated lots of backlashes. The clergyman has since deleted his post. The African Examiner captures the reactions of some netizens who reacted to the deleted tweets of the clergyman below:

@iykimo: writes: “Nobody can bully Pastor Poju Oyemade to delete an entire thread… He realized he goofed. 1. It’s still 8 months to the General elections

2. APC is planning a Muslim /Muslim ticket 3. AA and BAT don’t inspire enthusiasm. He didn’t read the room. Thread deleted.”

@firstladyship writes: “Pastor Poju was called out for twisting the word of God. He deleted the misleading tweet. Now naysayers are attacking ObiDIENTS for spotting an obvious deception by a so-called Man of God, who supported Buhari is 2015. This is no 2015. Religious banditry will not be tolerated!”

@Nkemchor writes: “Pastor Poju referred to the Obidient Movement by the Youths as “enthusiasm wasted on a Poorly Planned Project.” These Pastorpreneurs wear suits and speak Good English to hoodwink their audience for cash. The audacity! Why did he delete the tweet David Hundeyin quoted?”

@VictorIsrael_writes: “Pastor Poju really called our struggle “Enthusiasm wasted on a Poorly Planned Project”. The bible already said it that many false prophets shall arise and shall deceive people but you see this particular prophet, the youths of this country have resisted him! Anointed don Annoy us. ”

@KelechiPhD writes: “Before Peter Obi came on the Platform, hardly anyone except Sunday and Wednesday church members at Covenant knew Pastor Poju’s

@theplatformng: This is a simple fact we can agree on. Stop saying it “made” PO. Peter Obi is an already-made product. ”

@novieverest writes: “Pooja shouting bullying is just deceiving himself. For the past month, he has been trying to be seen as an intellectual, I hope sense prevails and he focuses on his calling. “Pastor” Poju goofed. He gave the youths wrong advice as he did in 2015, they revealed and exposed wisdom. ”

@Nkemchor writes: “Pastor Poju should have read the mood of the nation before putting out that tweet. Does he know the amount of time and money people have sacrificed since this movement started? If he had come out to support Tinubu that would even have been better than talking down on the struggle.”

@von_Bismack writes: “Pastor Poju was theologically wrong in his assertion and nearly undermined d core teachings of Christianity how do you bring evidence based logic as basis of faith in a Religion that believes in a God unseen? I understand that he is trying to teach pragmatism but he was wrong”

@Benking452 writes: “Anyone who says Pastor Poju was bullied into deleting his tweet is daft and The author of the tweet knows within himself knows how erroneous and misleading and dangerous his tweet was.”