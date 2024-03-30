FRSC Hails Jonas Agwu’s Outstanding NIPR Security Spokesperson Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Jonas Agwu, has been honoured with the Outstanding Security Spokesperson Award, even as Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu said the CPEO exemplifies excellence in security communication.

Mr. Agwu, an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) was honoured at the maiden National Spokesperson’s Award ceremony held in Abuja.

NIPR adjudged Mr. Agwu’s dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to public safety to have significantly contributed to enhancing road safety awareness and education across Nigeria. His tireless efforts in disseminating crucial information to the public have played a pivotal role in reducing road accidents and promoting responsible driving behaviour.

The Award ceremony marked the end of a 3-day National Spokespersons’ Summit organised by the Federal Ministry of Information (FMI) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), which was declared open by the Vice President, Ibrahim Shettima.

Speaking, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Ike Neliaku emphasized the importance of professionalism, responsiveness, ethics, and creativity in the spokesperson’s role.

“These qualities not only enhance the credibility and reputation of the organizations they represent but also contribute to building trust and fostering positive relationships with stakeholders,” he said.

Various resource persons from abroad and Nigeria, all of whom were former spokespersons in the public and private sectors shared their practical experiences and perspectives in the art and science of being a spokesperson especially in crisis communication, stakeholder engagement, among others.

ACM Agwu’s strategic communication initiatives have reached millions of Nigerians through various channels, including press releases, social media, and community engagement programs.

The Corps stated that under his leadership, the FRSC has conducted impactful campaigns on seat belt usage, speed limits, and safe driving practices. He has fostered partnerships with media organizations, educational institutions, and other stakeholders to create a safer motoring environment.

During the presentation of the Award to the Corps Marshal Dauda Biu at his office, he said that, “ACM Jonas Agwu exemplifies excellence in security communication. His dedication to educating the public about road safety is commendable.”

The FRSC congratulates ACM Jonas Agwu on this well-deserved recognition. His passion for safety and effective communication will undoubtedly continue to make a positive impact on our nation’s roads.