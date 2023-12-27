Niger’s Gov Bago Signs 2024 Budget Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has assented to the 2024 appropriation bill passed by the House of Assembly seven days after he presented the budget proposal to the parliament.

The governor presented to the state assembly a 2024 budget estimate of over N613 billion on the 19th of December.

He said his administration accorded respect to the independence of the legislature and read a riot act against members of his cabinet who failed to honour the invitation of the state house of assembly for scrutiny and status enquiry.

“For the government to do well, somebody must criticize and scrutinize the activities of the government. We should leave our books open in the spirit of accountability,” he said.

He also directed all the revenue-generating ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, to live up to expectations while warning organisations that” generate and spend” not to dare him as the policy has been abolished.

Commending the governor’s effort the Speaker Niger State House of Assembly Abdulmalik Sarkindaji said the quick passage of the appropriation bill was due to the collaboration with the executive, he announced an increase of 720 million naira from the original budget estimate.





