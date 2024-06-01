Fubara Insists His Administration Will Prioritise Rivers Interest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has said that his administration will continue to prioritise the interest of people of the state under the mantra: ‘Rivers First’.

Fubara made the remark during the praise night organised on Friday by the state government to mark his first year in office, in Port Harcourt,

The governor, represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, solicited the support of the people, in moving the state forward.

He urged the people to contribute their quota to assist the administration to achieve its vision of advancing the fortunes of the state.

The governor prayed that God would continue to move mountains on the path of the state, and make it better.

Fubara noted with happiness the spiritual ministrations and prophetic declarations by artistes during the event.

He said that they were manifestations of the victory which God had sealed in the state.

“We shall continue to have this shared vision of putting Rivers state first, but we can’t do it alone.

‘’We need all of you, big and small, to be there for us, to chip in the little or the much you can, and at the end of this our first tenure, you will see where God will take Rivers state to.”