Fubara Refutes Claims Of Sacking Several Aides

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has refuted claims that he had dismissed many of his aides and all chairpersons of the local government areas (LGAs) in the state.



The African Examiner recalls that River State on Monday dominated news reports due to the speculations surrounding the strained relationship between Gov. Fubara and the former governor of the state and current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.



According to reports, the state assembly had initiated an impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara. Also, a new speaker of the state House of Assembly emerged yesterday.



Speaking to the media, Fubara, through his Commissioner for information, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, made it clear that the governor had not embarked on a sacking spree as of today, October 31, 2023.

The statement disclosed that Governor Fubara is committed to upholding established procedures and his commitment to principled governance.

“We, therefore, ask Rivers people and the general public to disregard such unverified reports. The public will be duly informed if any official changes occur under His Excellency’s leadership,” the commissioner stated firmly.





