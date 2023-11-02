Gambia Court Jails Soldier For 12 Years For Coup Plot

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Gambian court has sentenced a soldier to 12 years in prison for plotting a coup in the West African country which has restored democracy after 22 years of dictatorship.

The court found Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera guilty of treason on Tuesday, according to a judgement seen by AFP on Wednesday.

While the region has faced a series of military coups since 2020, Gambia has undergone a re-establishment of democracy.

Former dictator Yahya Jammeh held sway over the tiny state for 22 years until he was unexpectedly defeated in presidential elections in December 2016 by political newcomer Adama Barrow.

The court judgment said Fadera — who denied the charges — had wanted to involve several low-ranking soldiers, an officer and some civilians.

Out of around 10 people initially questioned last December, four were charged and went on trial.

According to the judgment, Fadera was a disgruntled navy laboratory technician, who said he wanted to bring the people out onto the streets to support him.

It said that during the planning he had consulted a marabout, or religious leader, in both Gambia and Mali.

The judge, in his sentencing, said, “There was no violence employed in the commission of the offence,” and took into consideration the defendant’s young age, which was not given, and lack of previous convictions.

AFP





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



