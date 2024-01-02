Fulfil Your Promises To Workers, labour Unions Tell Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In view of the New Year speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, organised labour has tasked him to fulfil his promises to workers.

The labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress enjoined the Nigerian leader to ‘walk the talk’ in 2024.

The African Examiner recalls that President Tinubu in his speech has assured the workers of implementing a new national living wage for workers in 2024.

Reacting, the Head of Information, NLC, Benson Upah, during separate interviews with ThePunch stated that the new minimum wage the president promised is not a favour but a statutory obligation.

Upah said: “I have been in motion and have only seen the highlights of the speech. Nonetheless, this government in its short life has acquired a reputation for keeping its promises in breach. In light of this, we are sleeping with both eyes open.

“Also note, payment of a new national minimum wage is not a favour. It is a statutory obligation.

“Our advice to the government is to walk the talk in 2024. Nigerians are tired of failed promises.”

On his part, the TUC’s vice-president, Tommy Etim, tasked President Tinubu to fulfil his promises as Nigerians are tired of failed promises

“Our advice to the government is to walk the talk in 2024. Nigerians are tired of failed promises,” Etim said.





