Full Fixtures Of Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Matches have been concluded in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage with 16 teams emerging for the knockout stage.

There were so many shocking exits in the group stage which saw underdogs making into the knockout stage and some heavyweights being kicked out of the competition.

See the full pairings below:

Nigeria v Cameroon

Cape Verde v Mauritania

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

Angola v Namibia

Mali v Burkina Faso

Egypt vs D.R Congo

Senegal vs Côte d’lvoire

Morocco vs South Africa





