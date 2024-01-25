Full Fixtures Of Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16

Full Fixtures Of Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16Latest News, Sports News Thursday, January 25th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Matches have been concluded in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage with 16 teams emerging for the knockout stage.
There were so many shocking exits in the group stage which saw underdogs making into the knockout stage and some heavyweights being kicked out of the competition.
See the full pairings below:
Nigeria v Cameroon
Cape Verde v Mauritania
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea
Angola v Namibia
Mali v Burkina Faso
Egypt vs D.R Congo
Senegal vs Côte d’lvoire
Morocco vs South Africa
