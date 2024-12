FULL LIST: Lookman, Banda And Other Winners At 2024 CAF Awards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, Zambia striker Barbra Banda and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were the big winners at a star-studded 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday as Africa’s best performers for the year were honoured.

The glittering ceremony was attended by football royalty from the continent and beyond in a celebration of the incredible growth and development of the game in Africa, and the astonishing strides that have been made in men’s and women’s football in recent years.

See full list of the winners below:

2024 CAF AWARDS WINNERS

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Cote d’Ivoire

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Nigeria

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

CAF REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Mutaz Ibrahim (Libya)

CAF REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco)

CAF ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

CAF ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)

CAF GOAL OF THE YEAR

Mabululu (Angola)