Buhari Arrives Daura For Eid-El-Kabir

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his country home in Daura, Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.

A statement issued and signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President’s plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm on Friday

He was received at the airport by the State Governor, Aminu Masari and other senior state government officials.

On arrival in Daura, the President was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other District Heads.

After the celebration, the President, who is home with members of his family, would return to Abuja on Thursday.