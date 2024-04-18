Ganduje: APC Petitions NJC Over Kano Judge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dragged Justice Usman Na’abba of the Kano State High Court before the National Judicial Council (NJC) for granting an ex parte order restraining the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, from further parading himself as the party’s leader.

The restraining order by the judge followed Monday’s suspension of Ganduje by executives of the Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The ex parte application had as applicant, the Ganduje Ward Legal Adviser, Gwanjo; and the ward’s Assistant Secretary, Laminu Baguma.

Listed as respondents in the suit are the APC, APC National Working Committee, the Kano State APC Executive Committee and Ganduje, listed as the fourth respondent.

The Legal Adviser of the APC Ganduje Ward, Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, Haladu Gwanjo, had addressed journalists in Kano, declaring Ganduje suspended.

Gwanjo said the APC ward leadership took the decision in view of the bribery allegations hanging on Mister Ganduje’s neck.

He made specific reference to the bribery charges, involving $413,000 and N1.38bn, filed by the Kano State Government against Mister Ganduje before the Kano State High Court.