2023: Wike Berates Secondus Over Zoning of PDP Presidential Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Wike of Rivers State has berated the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus for his statement concerning zoning the party’s ticket in the 2023 election.

African Examiner recalls that Secondus while responding to a question about zoning, stated that, “We can’t be talking of zoning when we have not appraised how we fared in the last election.”

Reacting, Gov Wike, while speaking in a television programme attacked Secondus saying that under the stewardship of Secondus, the chances of the PDP reclaiming the presidency in 2023 are being threatened.

According to Wike, the party’s NWC of “sowing the seed of discord” among governors in the party and not showing sufficient interest in the next presidential election.

He said: “PDP ought to have harvested from the inefficiency of the APC; from the maladministration of the APC. Ordinarily, that is what opposition party ought to do.

“If you ask me, are Nigerians waiting for a change? Yes. If you ask me as a member of PDP, I am ready to support PDP to takeover, yes. But, if you ask me currently as it is, is the leadership of the party willing for us to harvest this opportunity for a change? I will say no.

“The current leadership of NWC is not prepared for that, rather, what they have done is to constitute some people to sow a seed of discord among governors for their own selfish interest. And that will boomerang; that will consume them.

“The present National Working Committee is not interested or doing anything to take over the realms of government in 2023. When your interest is to remain in power, you are no longer interested to win election.”

