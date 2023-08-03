Ganduje Emerges As APC National Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano State, has emerged as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the APC acting National Chairman said this at the end of the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kyari said that Ganduje was unanimously endorsed at the meeting as the new chairman of the party.

Ganduje in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the development.

“I am indeed most humbled,” Ganduje said, while appreciating President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the party’s leadership, assuring that he remained committed to the party’s ideals,” he said.

Ganduje will take over the party’s leadership from Sen. Abdullahi Adamu who resigned after being accused of high-handedness and mismanaging the party’s financial resources.





