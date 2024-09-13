Germany, Kenya To Sign Migration Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Germany and Kenya are set to sign a migration agreement on Friday during a visit by Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto to Berlin.

The deal is intended to promote the recruitment of skilled labour from Kenya and facilitate the repatriation of Kenyans without the right to stay in Germany back to the East African country.

The agreement is to be signed by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi.

Such agreements are a key component of the German coalition government’s migration policy, which aims to better manage immigration amid pressure from its mainstream conservative rivals and from newer insurgent parties.

Such agreements have already been penned with India and Georgia.

Another one is to be signed during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming trip to Uzbekistan.

Negotiations are ongoing with other countries including Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines.(NAN)