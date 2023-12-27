Ghali Na’Abba, Ex-Reps Speaker Dies At 65

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba is dead.

He was 65.

Na’Abba reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

He was speaker of the House of Representatives in 1999 during Obasanjo/Atiku administration.

Na’Abba was born into the family of Umar Na’Abba, a businessman in Tudun Wada, Kano City.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979.

He will be buried later today ( Wednesday) according to Islamic rites.





