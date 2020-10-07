Police Commission Threatens To Punish Deviant SARS Personnel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Piqued by the renewed public outcry and allegations of extra judicial killings, harassment, impunity and others vices against operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Police Service Commission (PSC) has threatened to punish deviant officials of the squard.

The commission said it has followed the recent public outcry on the brazen abuse of office by personnel of both the Federal and State Armed Robbery Squads (FSARS) and other special Units attached to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the seeming lack or absence of supervision by relevant supervisory authorities.

The PSC also acknowledged recent efforts by the IGP and other government agencies to stem the ugly trend, warning that henceforth it will sanction any Officer, whether of the Federal, State or Unit of the IGP including other departments of the Police in the country who operates outside approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements

The commission gave the warning today in statement by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement added that the commission will henceforth closely monitor the activities of these Officers and will not hesitate to punish deviants who may want to continue in their old habits.

“The Commission will not allow these few outlaws to tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police force”, the statement added.

It further noted that the PSC has the Constitutional mandate to discipline, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the IGP.

This mandate, according to the statement, will be discharged by the commission without fear or favour.

It also explained that the vision of the PSC is to build a highly motivated, professional, disciplined and accountable Police Service that upholds human rights to improve service delivery in the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement added that the commission is therefore inviting Nigerians to take advantage of it’s communication platforms to send complaints on any Police officer found to be compromising on his/her rule of engagement.

“These Platforms are; Telephone (texts only) 07034072677; 07034072676; Email; info@psc.gov.ng; twitter handle; @PoliceserviceC2 and Website; www.psc.gov.ng”, it further disclosed.

