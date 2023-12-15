God Has Left Wike – Primate Ayodele

God Has Left Wike – Primate AyodeleFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, December 15th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.
According to Primate Ayodele, God has departed from Wike and President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, will fight the former Rivers State governor.
In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman disclosed that the former Rivers State governor will fail woefully.
He said: “Wike is going into oblivion. Nemesis will fight Wike. APC and Tinubu will still fight him. Wike has no career again; God has departed from him and he will be rubbished out of APC.’’
The African Examiner writes that the political tension in Rivers State has continued to escalate as the Assemble complex was demolished a few days ago to prevent lawmakers loyal to Wike from sitting.
