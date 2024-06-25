Gov Abiodun Emerges Chairman Southern Governors, Soludo Is Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday became the Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum, emerging by consensus among the 16 governors present at their meeting in Abeokuta.

Announcing the resolution of the governors after the meeting, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos said the forum’s decision was unanimous.

“It is in line with our conviction on the leadership acumen of Gov. Abiodun to successfully lead the forum,” he said.

In his reaction, Abiodun expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him to take the mantle.

“This is indeed a significant honour bestowed on me by my esteemed colleagues, and I deeply appreciate their confidence in my leadership.

“Together, we will strive to ensure quality governance across our states and collectively engender exceptional regional development throughout Southern Nigeria.

“I also extend my congratulations to my colleague, Prof. Charles Soludo, who has been elected as the Vice-Chairman,” Gov. Abiodun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State led the forum until his demise in 2023.(NAN)