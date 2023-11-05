Gov Bello Pays N497m WAEC Fees For Students In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the disbursement of N497 million for the payment of the 2023 WAEC examination fees for students enrolled in the state’s public schools in the state.

This is according to a statement from Governor Bello’s Chief Press Secretary Onogwu Muhammed.

“As part of efforts aimed at further improving the state’s educational system, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the immediate disbursement of N497 million for the payment of the 2023 WAEC examination fees for students enrolled in the state’s public schools,” the Saturday statement read.

“The disbursement is also in realization of the administration’s recent pledge to provide free education from primary to secondary school level within Kogi State’s public schools, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to implementing the ‘Zero Out-of-School Policy’ in the state.

According to him, among the schools that will directly benefit from this WAEC fees initiative, Dekina has the highest number of students, with 1,867 beneficiaries, followed by Lokoja Local Government Area, which has 1,569 students, and Okene, 1,345 students.

“In total, this noble initiative will benefit a substantial 15,033 students, fostering a brighter educational future for the youth of Kogi State,” the statement added.

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

A statement on Saturday signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammed Onogwu, said, “This resolute step reflects the administration’s dedication to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to access quality education, regardless of their socioeconomic status. It aims to empower students to undertake crucial examinations without imposing any financial burden on their parents or guardians.

“Furthermore, the Governor recently emphasised that his administration would penalise parents who fail to enroll their children in school under his leadership. This comprehensive approach to education underscores the state’s commitment to not only increasing access to education but also ensuring active participation.”

Among the schools that will directly benefit from this WAEC fees initiative, Dekina has the highest number of students, with 1,867 beneficiaries, followed by Lokoja Local Government Area, which has 1,569 students and Okene, 1,345 students.

In total, this noble initiative will benefit a substantial 15,033 students, fostering a brighter educational future for the youth of Kogi State.

