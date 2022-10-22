UAE Announces Visa Ban On Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities have imposed a visa ban on Nigerians. They added that all submitted applications are rejected and fees non-refundable.

The announcement was made at the weekend in a notice issued to its trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agencies.

No reason was however given for the ban.

The Dubai authorities declared that all applications were on-hold until issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government were resolved.

The latest decision made by the UAE immigration authorities is for all Nigerians seeking to travel to the UAE.

The notice reads: “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”