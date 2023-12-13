Gov Sanwo-Olu Presents N2.24trn 2024 Budget To Lagos Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented a budget estimate of N2.2 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The governor presented the budget titled, ‘Budget of Renewal’, on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital.

The proposed budget comprised N1.02 trillion recurrent expenditure, which is 45% of the total budget, and N1.22 trillion capital expenditure, which is 55% of the budget.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



