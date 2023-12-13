W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gov Sanwo-Olu Presents N2.24trn 2024 Budget To Lagos Assembly

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, December 13th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented a budget estimate of N2.2 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The governor presented the budget titled, ‘Budget of Renewal’, on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital.

The proposed budget comprised N1.02 trillion recurrent expenditure, which is 45% of the total budget, and N1.22 trillion capital expenditure, which is 55% of the budget.

