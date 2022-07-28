Terrorists Attack Kaduna Community, kidnapped 13, kill Three

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of the Damari community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area (LGA), of Kaduna State, have been in commotion after an incursion by terrorists in their community for two days.

The invasion by the terrorists, which led to the death of three residents, happened between Monday and Tuesday in Damari, Kazage Ward in the eastern part of the LGA.

The chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Kasai in a statement released to the press stated that the terrorists operated “unchallenged for an hour”.

The statement read: “On Monday 25th July 2022 around 6:00 pm, bandits in large number on motorcycles wielding sophisticated weapons invaded Damari town of Kazage Ward in the Eastern part of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three people, namely; Hashimu Dan-Daura, Nazifi Adamu and Alhaji Dangude.

“The bandits operated in the town stylishly unchallenged for about an hour.

“The bandits also returned the following day on 26th July 2022 around 6:00 pm, forcefully looted many shops of traders in the town and on their way back to the forests kidnapped 13 persons at Hayin-Gada of the same Damari community.”

The chief stated that the exit of the Ansaru group who they believe, defend and protect the community against external forces affected the community.

“The attacks came after Ansaru members who were considered to be defending the locals deserted the area for about four days now,” it added.