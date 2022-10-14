Gov. Wike Increases Number Of Special Assistants To 50,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has increased the appointment of Special Assistants on Political Units from 28,000 to 50,000.

A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated that the appointments takes immediate effect.

African Examiner recalls that on March 1 announced that henceforth his administration would be fixated on welfare and empowerment schemes popularly called stomach infrastructure.

According to Gov. Wike, after he has spent the better part of his administration providing physical infrastructure, he would channel his attention to the politics of stomach infrastructure.

He said: “Now that we have done virtually everything we have promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure.”