Ugwuanyi Being Considered For 2023 Presidency – Ohanaeze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ohanaeze Ndigbo has hinted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is being considered for presidency come 2023.

It could be recalled that there have been clamor for a politician of the south east extraction to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 to promote inclusive governance.

Reacting when a delegation of some Enugu residents in the 19 Northern States paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi was being considered for the position.

At the visit, the Enugu residents asked for Ohanaeze’s endorsement of Ugwuanyi.

Reacting, Isiguzoro agreed with the Enugu residents that the Enugu State governor was saleable and a competent person.

He said: “Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has high rating and acceptability owing to his peaceful disposition.

“He has restored Enugu as the pride of the East by making the State one of the safest States in the country.

“The Governor is one person who has endeared himself into the hearts of many Nigerians because of his all- inclusive leadership style. So, we will be glad to see him throw his hat into the ring.

“Ndigbo are also proud of him for the role he played as the chairman of the PDP zoning committee, which zoned the national chairmanship position of the party to the North.

“I can assure you people that he is being considered for the position; however, all that will happen when he declares interest.”