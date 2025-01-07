Gov Yusuf Calls For Reduction Of 2025 Hajj Fare, Pilgrims Get ₦375m Refund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has appealed to the Federal Government to consider reducing the cost of the 2025 Hajj, citing the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians.

Governor Yusuf made the appeal during a ceremony organised by the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board to refund N375 million to pilgrims who performed the 2023 Hajj. The refund was sent by the Saudi Arabian government following a power outage during last year’s Hajj operations.

Speaking at the event, Governor Yusuf commended the Saudi government and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for their transparency and accountability.

“I want to sincerely thank the Saudi Arabian government for their compassion and humanity. This refund reflects their concern for the welfare of pilgrims,” the governor said. “I will be sending an official letter of appreciation to the Saudi Consulate here in Kano.”

He also praised NAHCON for ensuring the timely disbursement of the funds.

“The National Hajj Commission has demonstrated prudence and efficiency, and I must commend them for their efforts in ensuring that our pilgrims are refunded without delay,” Yusuf added.

Governor Yusuf highlighted the success of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, which he said was recognised as the best in the country for organizing the 2023 Hajj operations.

“Our Pilgrims Welfare Board has made us proud, and I encourage them to continue their excellent work in future Hajj operations,” he stated.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj, Governor Yusuf disclosed that part of his mission was to identify areas where the state government could further intervene to improve future Hajj exercises.

“I was in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago to perform the lesser Hajj and to assess the preparations needed for the next pilgrimage. We must continue to provide the necessary support to our pilgrims,” the governor explained.

In his remarks, Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who led the 2024 Kano Hajj Delegation, praised Governor Yusuf for his unwavering support.

“The governor’s dedication to the welfare of our pilgrims before, during, and after the Hajj cannot be overstated. His intervention ensured the smooth conduct of the exercise,” Gwarzo noted.

Earlier, the Director General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbaffa, announced that the total refund received for disbursement was N375 million.

“The refund facilitated through NAHCON, will go directly to pilgrims who performed the 2023 Hajj. This demonstrates the commitment of all parties involved in ensuring the welfare of our pilgrims,” Danbaffa said.

The event concluded with assurances from Governor Yusuf that Kano State would continue to prioritise the well-being of its pilgrims and improve future Hajj operations.