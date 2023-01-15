Governor Ugwuanyi Donates Fire Extinguishers To Markets Across Enugu State

Represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, the Governor said that the gesture was to secure the markets and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He added that the state government had in the past distributed fire extinguishers to schools, Markets, hospitals and some other public places in the state , trained firefighters and traders on basic fire fighting.

He advised residents to be cautious and avoid anything that may cause fire outbreaks.

Earlier in his speech, the Chief Fire Officer, Enugu state Fire Service, Engr. Okwudili Ohaa, said that the fire ball extinguishers will act as a palliative in case of any fire outbreaks in the markets.

According to him, obstructions and accessibility in the markets were the major challenges they had, which was observed during their risk assessment of the markets.

He said “as a result, the state governor, Rt. Hon (Dr) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ,approved installation of different types and sizes of fire extinguishers in over 27 markets in the state in 2019.

“This year, he is extending it to to all the major markets in the state,” Ohaa stated

“His excellency’s proactiveness by installing those fire extinguishers saved some markets from fire outbreaks that would have caused heavy loss of properties and possibly loss of lives. Notable among them are Ogbete main market on 3rd January, 2020, and 16th October,2022, Timber shed, Nsukka, Afor Awkunanaw, Orba International market to mention but few

“The Chief Fire Officer said that Governor Ugwuanyi also approved the establishment of mini fire station at Ogige market, Nsukka, establishment of fire unit at Orba International market, deployment of one fire fighting and one Rapid Response vehicle to Ogbete market and Timber shed, Maryland ,Enugu.

He added that Firefighters that will man the newly established mini fire station and unit have been recruited in accordance with the approval and directive of His Excellency, Rt. Hon (Dr) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, they are currently undergoing basic fireman training.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has repositioned Enugu fire service by transforming it from moribund department to effective, efficient more responses department, ”.

Goodwill messages were received from some market leaders, Dr Ngozi Ozioko, Ogige market, Nsukka, Chief Hon. Stephen Aniagu, Chairman, Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association. They thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his support and good governance.

The market leaders urged traders in the state to keep supporting Governor Ugwuanyi and reciprocate his kind gesture by voting for him and the PDP candidates in the state during February 25, 2023 general elections.