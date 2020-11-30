Group Donates Relief Items To Over 6,000 IDPs In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An NGO, MallPai Foundation, has donated relief materials to over 6,000 Internally Displaced Persons living at the new Kuchingoro IDP Camp in Abuja.

Founder of the Foundation, and First Lady, Kebbi State, H.E Hajia Aisha Bagudu, while speaking in Abuja at the outreach and donation exercise to the displaced persons stated that the donations was meant not only to alleviate the suffering of the IPDs but also to make impact.

Bagudu said: “We have a lot of challenges that we are facing in the country, so we decided to do something to help the youth and the women as well.

“We want to train them, not the usual outreach that we will go, give them food and leave. What can we do to impact their life? We want to train them to have skills, So that’s why we are training them now, and then after that, empower them.”

The Kebbi State First Lady also disclosed that acquiring skills and empowerment will further improve national development and economy instead of depending solely on white collar jobs.

Bagudu also enjoined other non-governmental organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to extend their helping hands in empowering displaced persons considering as the government cannot do this alone.

He said: “I think NGOs and individuals should join hands to empower the less privileged. I don’t believe in getting only blue-collar job alone, but I believe in also having the skills that we can do and also sell, and train others.

“We can do better and improve Nigeria’s economy by developing our skills and not depending only on white collar jobs.”

Also speaking, the Director Media and Communication, MallPai Foundation, McEva Temofe, noted that the foundation having identified the needs of the IPDs decided to train them on skills acquisition, give them relief item and empower them to be self-dependent.

Temofe added that the foundation had also set up a profound health team to check the peoples` high blood pressure, HIV, malaria and other health related issues.

Also, the Vice- Chairman, new Kuchingoro IDP Camp, Alhaji Usman Adamu in his remarks applauded the efforts of the foundation expressed his grief over the difficult situations such as poor health facility, lack of potable water and poor living environment.

Amongst Items distributed to the IDPs include Food Stuffs, Shoes, Mosquito nets, Blankets, and school items that the kids can take back to school.

