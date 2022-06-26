Group Slams U.S. Supreme Court Over Ruling On Right To Abortion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – AfroResistance, a political platform with a mission to unify Black people in the Americas, has berated the United States Supreme Court over its ruling which nullifies the constitutional right to abortion.

The Supreme Court on Friday revoked the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for half a century, overturning Roe v. Wade on a 5-4 vote, clearing the way for states to swiftly ban the procedure.

The platform which aims to educate and organize for human rights, democracy and racial justice throughout the Americas, also seeks to collectively knit and co-design a political agenda that is grounded in gender, racial, reproductive, and economic justice.

Notably, reproductive justice is a framework elaborated by Black women and it is central to AfroResistance’s analysis of health and health inequalities of Black women and girls, which the organisation reckons with as its Fourth Principle.

Aside from providing Analysis, Data, and Reports from the region centered on Black Women from Latin America and the Caribbean, the platform equally focuses on building an intentional, international, and political movement for social justice in the Americas.

Describing the Supreme Court judgement as a tragic day for people in the United States, AfricaResistance noted that the apex Court has reaffirmed the historical position that women’s lives, particularly those of low-income women, don’t matter.

In a statement by Marcia Olivo, which was made available to the media, the group observed that women will be forced to have unwanted pregnancies and give birth to children for whom they will be unable to provide a dignified life due to the social, emotional, or economic circumstances surrounding their lives.

“Today we lost our fundamental right to make decisions about our bodies and denied women of having control of our reproductive function. Today, Afroresistance embraces the anguish caused by this heinous decision. We mourn and fear for the women, girls, femmes, and trans people whose lives have been shattered by the abuse of power and violations of human rights perpetrated by the United States Supreme Court.

“We feel for doctors and other healthcare providers who will be unable to assist pregnant women, people and families in having a safe and dignified abortion without risking jail time or other legal ramifications.

We also have a message for the United States Supreme Court, law enforcement, and corrupt, misogynistic elected officials: People will not stop having abortions and we will not stop fighting for our fundamental right to have children or not have children if we do not want to. Today we mourn; tomorrow, we will continue fighting, and “we believe that we will win”, the statement said.

Similarly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed concern about the rights of women after a The bombshell decision by the US Supreme Court which triggered outrage worldwide as leaders and the United Nations (UN) slammed the step as harmful to women’s health.

There is still a long way to go for gender justice,” Scholz tweeted on Saturday. This, according to him, applied in Germany and many other parts of the world.

“Women’s rights are threatened. We must defend them resolutely”, he stressed.

He however, welcomed the fact that on the same day, Germany abolished part of the penal code that prevented abortion services from being publicized.

Germany’s paragraph 219a had outlawed advertisements for abortion, leading to many situations in which doctors did not feel they could inform patients properly about abortion without risking a lawsuit.

“It’s good that 219a will soon be history”, he further stated.