Group Urges FG To Uncover ‘Big Masquerades’ Who ‘Gave Approvals To Emefiele’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Group in Katsina State wants the Federal Government to uncover the “big masquerades” behind the actions of ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

A government investigator Jim Obazee had indicted Emefiele for financial and other crimes.

But days later, the Executive Director of the Citizens Participation Against Corruption Initiative Bishir Dauda explained why justice must prevail.

“We cannot continue going after scapegoats and shielding the big masquerades behind their action,” he said in a Sunday press conference at the Katsina NUJ Secretariat Complex.

“Recently Brazil and nearby Mauritania have set an example on how to deal with those who provided the leadership cover for corruption like what happened in this case under probe.

“Leadership is about responsibility and those who gave approvals to Emefiele or kept him in office despite wrecking the economy should be made to answer for their misdeeds.

“We know that the beneficiaries of Emefiele’s misdeeds may try to subvert the course of justice. Here we urge our respected Judges and lawyers not to allow themselves to be used by thieves of our national cake to shortchange the course of justice.

“Equally important, all Nigerians, regardless of our tribe, geographical location, political affiliation, class, faith, age, and sex, should not allow Emefiele to use any one of our fault lines, namely, religion, tribe or party affiliation, to escape the long arm of justice.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for mustering courage to direct this historic probe of Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, the sacked governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Also worthy of commendation is Mr. Jim Obazee, the special investigator who has done an excellent job without fear or favour.

“As a civil society organization; we can’t keep silent or take a neutral stand in the face of this mind-boggling corruption scandal.

“We therefore, wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Bayo Onanuga, and other well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians, including development partners and the international community, that the sacked governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele must not get away with the monumental allegations of illegalities leveled against him, including cases that bother on treason, terrorism financing, breaching CBN Act, personal aggrandizement and illicit enrichment of cronies, stealing and outright plunder, by Jim Obazee, the special investigator”, Dauda added.

Emefiele, who was sacked as the CBN governor earlier in the year, was on Sunday released from the Kuje Correctional Centre after his lawyers perfected his bail conditions.

The development came weeks after Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had granted him bail in the sum of N300 million with two sureties in like sum.

Emefiele was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on procurement fraud and using his post to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff of the CBN, by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.





