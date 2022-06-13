Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Jos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have abducted Rev. Fr. James Kantoma, the Parish priest of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Angware, Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Alabo Alfred, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the abduction on Monday in Jos.

Alfred said that Kantoma, who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the local government, was kidnapped on Sunday night at the church’s vicarage.

He said the command has deployed officers and men from the anti-kidnapping unit to the community.

“Our men are already working to ensure that the cleric regains his freedom and apprehend those behind the abduction,” the PPRO said.

Speaking, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the Chairman of CAN in the state, described the incident as ”unfortunate and sad.”

“Since the gunmen took the priest away, we have not heard anything either from him or the abductors.

”This is so sad, but we are praying for him that no harm will befall him wherever he is,” he said.

Lubo, however, called on government and security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted priest and others in captivity.

NAN