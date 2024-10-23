BREAKING: Tinubu Nominates Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Six Others As Ministers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The much-awaited cabinet reshuffle of President Bola Tinubu began on Wednesday with the sacking of five ministers and the nomination of seven new ones for Senate confirmation.

The President also re-assigned 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and appointed seven new ministers for Senate confirmation.

Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu was nominated as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, while Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, officially bringing an end to the tenure of suspended Betta Edu.

The President also nominated Maigari Dingyadi as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Jumoke Oduwole as the Minister of Industry, Idi Maiha as the Minister of Livestock Development, Yusuf Ata as the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, with Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State Education.

The President sacked Uju-Ken Ohanenye as Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John as Minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman as Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim as Minister of Youth Development.