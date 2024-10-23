Troops Smash IPOB/ESN Camp, Rescue Hostages; Destroy Illegal Oil Bunkering Sites

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 82 Division, Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force Southeast Operation UDOKA, meaning (peace is best,) have continued to sustain its offensive against the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network IPOB/ESN criminals across the SouthEast region, as they smashed their Camps, Rescue Hostages and destroyed Illegal oil bunkering sites.

According to the Division, “in a series of well-executed operations, troops have successfully repelled and raided the irredentist hideouts as well as clamped down on the activities of illegal oil bunkers within its Joint Operation Area.

“At the early hours of, Tuesday 22 October 2024, troops of Sector 5 of the Joint Task Force Southeast Operation UDOKA deployed at Forward Operating Base Aguata with other security agencies while on routine patrol within Igbo Ukwu, Ezinifite, Uga axis of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State came in contact with members of the IPOB/ESN.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Eromosele, Unuakhalu, the Acting Deputy Director 82 Division Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

He said “during the fire fight, troops’ superior firepower forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

“During the encounter, one IPOB/ESN member was neutralized, 2 x black coloured Lexus Jeeps with no registration number and 1 x pump action gun with 3 cartridges were recovered.

“On Monday 21 October 2024 troops deployed at FOB Lilu also came in contact with the terrorist group after detonating the IEDs planted along the supply route.

“The troops successfully neutralized 2 of the terrorists, recovered 1 x pump action shotgun, 1 x solar CCTV camera, 3 x large pipe-Borne IED, 7 x IEDs and 8 x Batteries.

“Similarly, troops of the Joint Task Force on Wednesday 9 October 2024 stormed an IPOB/ESN hideout in the Enugwu Umuonyia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Overwhelmed in the ensuing firefight, the terrorists fled, leaving behind a cache of arms and logistics.

“The troops swiftly searched and destroyed the hideouts, recovering 78 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm ammunition, 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 20 live cartridges, a pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, an AK-56 magazine and six vehicles found within the camp.

“The stolen vehicles were those stolen from well-meaning Igbos of the region by the criminal elements.

“In the same vein, on 10 October 2024 troops of 82 Division carried out an ambush operation in Lilu Anambra State to deter the irredentist freedom of action.

“During the ambush troops neutralized one IPOB/ESN member and recovered one handheld radio, four improvised grenades, one encased IED and one solar powered CCTV.

“Also, troops deployed at FOB Aguata on 11 October 2024 repelled IPOB/ESN attack neutralizing one IPOB/ESN member and recovered the following items; 2 x AK 47 rifles, 1 x Pump action gun, quantity 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 15 x Cartridges and one Prado Jeep.

“In another encounter with IPOB/ESN in Ohafia LGA of Abia State and Umu-Abor Lilu in Anambra State respectively, the troops recovered; one x CCTV Camera with Solar panel, one x water gel IED, 6 x empty cartridges, 6 x live cartridges, 13 x empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, 2 x batteries, 4 x IED pipes and 1 x radio set.

“Despite the deceit of liberation of the people, the IPOB/ESN criminals have continued to kidnap innocent South Easterners for ransom, disposition of their valuables especially SUVs and exploitation.

“In this regard, the JTF Operation UDO KA have also conducted many rescue operations. On Sunday 6 October 2024, troops of Operation UDO KA successfully rescued an expatriate and 3 staff of DATUM Construction Company.

“Also on Thursday 10 October 2024, 10 x sports journalists who were earlier kidnapped on their way to Uyo were rescued. During the rescue operation, troops arrested 1 x suspected kidnapper and recovered 3 SUV jeeps.

“The rescue operations were conducted in Ajalli-Ugbuntra, Orumba South LGA, Ebonyi State , Aguleri/Amarulu village, Ihiala in Anambra State and Orlu LGA Imo State as well as Umuahia North LGA in Abia State respectively.

“In continuation of its anti-bunkering operations, on 15 October 2024 troops of the JTF conducted anti-bunkering operation and destroyed 5 x illegal oil refinery sites including 15 x distilling pots, 19 x iron pipes, 2 x pumping machines, 2 x wheelbarrows, 5 x torch lights, 4 x valves, 1 x generating set and 1 x storage tank.

“The gallant troops also arrested 5 suspected illegal bunkers. Also, 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil were set ablaze instantly. The operations were conducted around Owaza, Isimiri in Ukwa West and East LGAs of Abia State and Umuayata farmland Akiri axis, Oguta LGA in Imo State.

“The Division and the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA commends the unwavering support and vigilance of law-abiding citizens.

“These operations demonstrate troops’ commitment to effectively degrade and destroy the capabilities of irredentists and their collaborators.

He added that “The Joint Task Force wishes to enjoin members of the general public to continue supporting its operations by providing timely reliable and credible information that will help in curbing the menace bedeviling the SouthEast region through its toll free number 193 and pressing Option 2 .

“The Division remains resolute in its mission to secure and protect the entire SouthEast States and the good people of the region are therefore enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of intimidation.