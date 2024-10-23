Tinubu Scraps Niger Delta, Sports Ministries, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday scrapped the Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development.

“There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission , North East Development Commission.

The National Sports Commission will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports, according to Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

He said the FEC also approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.