Reps To Investigate Frequent National Grid Collapse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Power to investigate the frequent national grid collapses and provide a report within three weeks.

This decision followed a motion of urgent national importance raised by Hon. Mansur Manu Soro (Bauchi, PDP) during the plenary session.

In his motion, Hon. Soro expressed deep concern over the persistent grid failures, which have plunged the entire country into blackout, worsening the economic challenges already faced by Nigerians.

He stressed that a stable power supply is essential for driving economic growth and development in any nation.

Soro noted that the national grid had collapsed eight times in 2024 alone, describing the situation as alarming.

He highlighted that states in the North West and North East regions have been left in darkness due to the ongoing power sector crisis, urging the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore electricity to the affected areas.

Soro also pointed out the troubling fact that these grid collapses are occurring even as the Minister of Power assures the public of improved electricity supply—a promise that led to the government’s approval of increased electricity tariffs for Band A customers.