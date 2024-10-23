Edwin Clark Slams Tinubu For Scrapping Niger Delta Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South-South leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has berated President Bola Tinubu for scrapping the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as he said that the people of the region will not allow that.

The African Examiner writes that President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council, FEC, announced the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, the elder statesman stated that there was no basis for the scrapping of the ministry and he accused the federal government of plans to make use of the money from the South-South geopolitical zone to develop other development commissions of other geopolitical zones that have been established.

“What I have noted so far is that there is no basis for scrapping it. Yar’Adua had a clear purpose to address the security situation in the Niger Delta, which led to the creation of the ministry to focus on the development of that area. We have been working for some time now, managing our commissions,” he said.