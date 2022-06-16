Gunmen Demand N40m To Free Ex-Commissioner, Journalist

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen, who abducted a former commissioner in Adamawa State have demanded N30 million to set him free.

Also, kidnappers have asked for N10 million to release an Aba, Abia State-based journalist.

In Adamawa, the gunmen, in the course of taking away Babangida Idris, an ex-commissioner for Housing and Urban Planning, killed a member of his household and injured some others.

Sources said yesterday that Idris, an engineer, was abducted in the early hours of Tuesday.

African Examiner learnt that the assailants surrounded Idris’ home at Bajabure in Girei council, shooting at random.

The former Commissioner was shot in the foot, it was said.

Gunmen have demanded N10 million to free Chuks Onuoha, a former Abia State correspondent of Daily Sun Newspapers in Abia.

Onuoha was abducted yesterday in the Umungasi of Umuahia North council of the state.

Onuoha is the editor of All Facts Newspaper.

Police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna said he was yet to be briefed on the journalist’s abduction.

Ogbonna’s family said his abductors have demanded N10 million to set him free.