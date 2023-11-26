WASH: WaterAid, Implementing Partner, SSDO, Hand Over Modern Toilet Facilities To Enugu School

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the entire globe Commemorate this year’s international world toilet Day, foremost Water Sanitation and hygiene (WASH) promoter, WaterAid Nigeria, has formally hand over a modern toilet Compartment and group hand washing stations facilities it built for Community primary School CPS, Ukwuinyin, in IgboEze North Council Area of Enugu State to the school.

Our Correspondent reports that this is coming barely a few months, August 25, 2023, to be precise, after the organization handed over a water scheme project after its completion to the people of the same locality.

Both projects were funded by the Latter Day Saints Church Charities under the Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery Nigeria project.

Speaking Tuesday during the handover ceremony held at the primary school, WaterAid Nigeria Country Director, Evelyn Mere, stated that provision of the toilet facilities in the school is aimed at promoting hygiene in the local school.

She noted that availability of the toilet facility in the school will go a long way in saving the pupils from all manner of dangers inherent in engaging in bush defecation and disease transmission.

Mere, who was represented at the event by the Wateraid programme monitoring Evaluation, and Reporting Staff in the state, Mr. Eteta Eta, urged the school management to ensure that they protect the facilities from vandalization.

She equally advised the School environmental club to incorporate the issue of hygiene promotion in their daily morning Assembly programmes.

Executive Director of WaterAid implementing partner, South Saharan Social Development Organization SSDO , Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, in his speech said that the commendable toilet project is timely, coinciding with the celebration of World Toilet Day (WTD) on November 19, 2023.

Represented by the Head Of programmes Mr. Udochukwu Egwim, the SSDO boss, added that “this marks the 10th global commemoration of WTD, initiated by the United Nations in 2013. We are pleased to witness the realization of this project, providing pupils at CPS Ukwuinyi with access to proper sanitation facilities.

Uju, Ezeike, the SSDO WASH programme Staff, had during the programme taught the pupils how to effect proper hand washing.

Head Teacher of the school, Mr . Oodo Alexander, who spoke through the head of WASH in the school, Adama Anthonia expressed appreciation to Wateraid and her parents, saying “we are indeed, grateful to the organization for this wonderful gesture, and their intervention in Enugu state.

She however, assured funders of the project and Wateraid of their commitment in protecting the facilities against vandalization.





