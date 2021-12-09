Gunmen Kidnap Ex- Governor, Ihedioha’s Community Monarch In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed men numbering about ten, in the early hours of Thursday kidnapped the traditional ruler of Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise Council area of Imo State, Damian Nwaigwe,

A close Source in the Community where sacked governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha hails from, said the unfortunate incident occurred at the Monarch’s palace around 2:30 am.

The source, who craved anonymity, told newsmen that the abductors have not made any contact with members of the family. “The gunmen who kidnapped him came in their numbers, they came in vehicles and were more than 10.

“They barricaded his palace, shot indiscriminately until they whisked the monarch away in an already steaming vehicle.

He said “the palace of the respected monarch is excluded, he built his house far from where other villagers live and that made it easier for them to operate freely.

That made it “difficult for him to be heard that he was kidnapped without any resistance from his subjects.

African Examiner gathered that the development has caused tension in the locality.

The state police Command have confirmed the abduction .

He said that the command has already commenced action into the incident, with a view to rescuing the Monarch unhurt and apprehend the perpetrators.