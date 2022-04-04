Gunmen Kill 10 Persons, Injure 19 During Cultural Festival In Plateau

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have killed 10 persons and injured 19 during a cultural festival in Chando Zerreci community in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Lawrence Zango, the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Youth Movement, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

Zango said that criminals launched the attack on Saturday night during the annual ritual festival of ‘Zerreci’, which usually ushers them into the new farming season.

Zongo, who condemned and described that act as ”sad and unfortunate”, added that the injured are currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital Miango.

He called on the government at all levels and the security agencies to find lasting solution to the incessant attacks that usually lead to loss of lives and property.